FORBES, Dr. Harold W. Age 77, passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 18, 2020 after his courageous battle with a prolonged illness. Son of the late Hebert R. Forbes and Ruth (Linda) Forbes. Beloved husband of Carol A. (Senopoulos) Forbes. Devoted father of Dr. Benjamin Maxwell Forbes. Loving brother of David Forbes, Maynard Forbes and his wife Gale, Marilyn Kowalski and her husband Theodore, brother-in-law to Atty. Peter Senopoulos and his wife Jane. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Harold was the Medical Director at Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare for Utilization Management & Medicare, Medical Director of Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in West Roxbury and Wellesley, Internal Medicine Physician in West Roxbury and Cambridge. Services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton Centre, MA. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA. Family and friends are welcome to Harold's home on Friday 3-6 pm and Saturday 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's memory may be made to the Amyloid Research Fund, Boston University School of Medicine, 72 E. Concord St., K-503, Boston, MA 02118. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020