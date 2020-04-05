|
|
GOLDSTEIN, Harold W. Of Methuen, MA, formerly of East Falmouth and Wakefield, on April 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Caroline (Tytell) Goldstein. Devoted father of Diane Kontoff and her husband Jeff, Marla Clough and her husband Tom, Robert Goldstein and his wife Erin, and Amy Greco and her husband Frank. Cherished Papa of John, Ben, Alyssa, Steven, Tyler, Emma, and Elias. Proud great-grandfather of Annabella, Sofia, Avery and Max. Harold was a Korean War veteran and spent the last 55 years volunteering for our nation's veterans through the Wakefield Elks Veteran's Committee, , and past commander of the Jewish War Veterans of Peabody. Harold was actively involved in Veteran's affairs until recently and was recognized a multitude of times for his years of service and dedication. He was owner of Atlas Paint and Supply in Wakefield for many years. Harold and Caroline lived in East Falmouth for 27 years where he was a member of the Brotherhood at the Falmouth Jewish Congregation. During their 67 years of marriage, they traveled the world extensively. Services are private. A Celebration of Harold's Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's memory may be made to The Fisher House Foundation (fisherhouseboston.org) or the World Central Kitchen (donate.wck.org). Arrangements by www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020