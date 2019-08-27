|
NORIS, Harold W. "Harry" Of Holbrook, formerly of Dorchester passed away unexpectedly August 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Margaret M. "Margie" (Smith) Noris and Rose (DiBari) Noris. Loving father of Steven W. Noris and his wife Karen of Readville and James E. Noris, Sr. and his wife Elaine of Dedham. Brother of the late Francis Noris, Norman Noris and Walter Rolfe. Dear grandfather of James E. Noris, Jr. of Norton, Candice Noris of North Attleboro and Courtney Noris of Dedham, Lisa Noris of Seattle, WA, Christopher Noris of Readville and the late Steven K. Noris. Also survived by his cherished great-grandchildren Madison Coppola, Isabella Noris and James E. Noris III, as well as many nieces and nephews. "Harry" born in Boston and grew up in Hyde Park and Milton. He had worked at Sherrill House, Boston for over 30 years, where he was in charge of building and property maintenance. He enjoyed various trips with the Randolph Senior Groups and was a member of the Holbrook Sportsman Club. Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., HOLBROOK, MA 02343 until 9:30 AM Friday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook, MA 02343. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday from 4-8 PM in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery, Holbrook, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01040. To leave a sympathy message visit cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019