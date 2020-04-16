|
SHANKLE, Harold W. Age 90, of Pinellas Park, FL, formerly of Brookline and Needham, MA, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara, devoted father of Scott (Eileen) of Pinellas Park, Steven (Sue Carroll) of West Roxbury, MA and Sandra (Gregg) of Franklin, TN. Grandfather of Jaime (Matt) Bombara, Amanda (Rob) Copes and Gregg (Christy) and great-grandfather of Madison, Kyle and Lucas. Loving brother of Doris Linton and the late Vernon Shankle. Harold was a longtime employee of Brookline Savings Bank, a past president in the Rotary Club of Brookline and a member of the Beth Horon Masonic Lodge. He had enjoyed spending time golfing and playing bridge in his retirement. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Hal's memory to the BCF Scholarship Fund for Brookline High School at the Brookline Community Foundation, 40 Webster Place, Brookline, MA 02445. Gifts can be made online at www.brooklinecommunity.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020