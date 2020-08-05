Boston Globe Obituaries
2020 - 2020
HARPER RYAN Obituary
RYAN, Harper Harper Lee Ryan was born on Monday, July 13, 2020, to parents Jessica and Shane Ryan at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA. She weighed 8lbs, 3oz and was 20 inches long. Harper's family was blessed with three precious weeks, before she went to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Harper experienced holding hands with her mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from her family, and being told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times. Harper is deeply loved by her mommy and daddy, her siblings Rhys and Meriel Ryan, and Cameron Jodice, grandparents Anne Flemming, Jim and Sandra Warren, Tony and Jacqueline Ryan, great-grandmother Patricia Flemming and great-aunt Jane Flemming. Harper will always remain in her parents' hearts until they meet again one day. A private Graveside Service will be held for Harper. The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., LUNENBURG, MA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020
