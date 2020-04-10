|
NATHANSON, Harriet A. (Finkelstein) Age 97, of Brooksby Village in Peabody and formerly of Kingston, MA and Venice, FL, died of congestive heart failure on March 27 at the Kaplan House in Danvers. Born in Plymouth, MA on February 2, 1923, daughter of Nathan and Sarah (Toabe) Finkelstein, she graduated from Barnstable High School, Syracuse University (BA in Psychology) and Bridgewater State Teachers College (MA in Counseling). Harriet first taught English and then became a guidance counselor and Guidance Director at Silver Lake Regional High School.
Harriet and Harold, her husband of 64 years, loved to travel, play golf and dance. She was an adaptable and resilient woman who loved life. While she was devastated by Harold's death when she was 88 years old, she found the strength to embrace life and led a rich, fulfilling and active life with a new set of friends at Brooksby. She regularly attended Friday afternoon Boston Symphony concerts, Met Opera Live HD performances and many other cultural events. She was an avid bridge player who was in demand among a wide circle of very dear and devoted friends and played six days a week until two weeks before she died.
Harriet is survived by her daughter Judith Nathanson and son-in-law Neil Onerheim of Andover, her daughter Gail Nathanson of Hingham, and her granddaughter Hannah Levin and Hannah's fianc? Tansu Karaman of Boston. She was predeceased by her husband Harold Nathanson in 2011, and by her son-in-law Adam Levin (Gail Nathanson), who died 7 hours before Harriet.
There are no Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brooksby Village Benevolent Fund, Brooksby Village, Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2020