Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Douglass Funeral Home
51 Worthen Rd.
LEXINGTON, MA
STETTINER Harriet A. (Spivack) Of Lexington, August 1, 2019. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Robert L. Stettiner. Mother of Philip Stettiner and his wife Charlotte of Andover, and Michael Stettiner of Lexington. Sister of the late Dr. Morton Spivack and his surviving wife Carol of Riverdale, NY. Aunt of Laura, Mark, and Julie. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, John and Sam. Harriet was the Children's Librarian of the Winchester Public Library and later the Head Librarian at Middlesex Community College.

Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, August 6 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 4pm to 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.

Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
