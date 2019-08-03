|
STETTINER Harriet A. (Spivack) Of Lexington, August 1, 2019. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Robert L. Stettiner. Mother of Philip Stettiner and his wife Charlotte of Andover, and Michael Stettiner of Lexington. Sister of the late Dr. Morton Spivack and his surviving wife Carol of Riverdale, NY. Aunt of Laura, Mark, and Julie. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, John and Sam. Harriet was the Children's Librarian of the Winchester Public Library and later the Head Librarian at Middlesex Community College.
Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, August 6 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 4pm to 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019