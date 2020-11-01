1/1
HARRIET ABEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARRIET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ABEL, Harriet Age 85, of Newton, and formerly of Haverhill, died Saturday evening, October 31, at her residence after a long illness. Daughter of the late Louis and Rose (Askowitz) Abel. Forty year Data Control Manager for Beth Israel Hospital, Boston. Her survivors include several cousins. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Service on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 3, at 2:00 in Children of Israel Cemetery, Haverhill. Masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be live-streamed via Farmer Funeral Homes Facebook page. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, HAVERHILL & BRADFORD. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. To share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com. H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Haverhill & Bradford 978-372-9311

View the online memorial for Harriet ABEL


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved