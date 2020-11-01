ABEL, Harriet Age 85, of Newton, and formerly of Haverhill, died Saturday evening, October 31, at her residence after a long illness. Daughter of the late Louis and Rose (Askowitz) Abel. Forty year Data Control Manager for Beth Israel Hospital, Boston. Her survivors include several cousins. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Service on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 3, at 2:00 in Children of Israel Cemetery, Haverhill. Masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be live-streamed via Farmer Funeral Homes Facebook page. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, HAVERHILL & BRADFORD. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. To share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
. H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Haverhill & Bradford 978-372-9311 View the online memorial for Harriet ABEL