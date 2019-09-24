|
|
DODDS, Harriet Alice Of Cambridge, September 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Ora (Byers) and Joseph Dodds. Sister of the late Robert Dodds and Joseph Dodds. Further survived by her cousins, nieces and nephews. Ms. Dodds was a graduate of The Walnut Hill School and Wellesley College. She began her career in educational testing and went on to work in archives. She was a lover of travel, books, theater and music. She loved living in Cambridge, surrounded by learning and history. She enjoyed entertaining and participating in lively discussions. In addition to her family, she leaves behind many loving friends. Described by friends as "One of a Kind", she captivated people with her energy, passion, humor and the depth of her knowledge. Having spent her young childhood in India, she often dined with friends in Indian restaurants and shared fascinating stories about her experience. She worked well into her eighties. A longtime Democrat she was passionate about many issues. Visiting Hours will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, Saturday September 28th from 11 – 12pm. Her service will follow at 12pm in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect, PA. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019