Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
(781) 581-2300
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at the home of Cynthia Canavan (following interment)
Interment
Following Services
King Solomon Memorial Park
2605 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
HARRIET E. CANAVAN


1924 - 2019
HARRIET E. CANAVAN Obituary
CANAVAN, Harriet E. Marblehead—Harriet E. (Klebenov) Canavan, aged 94, passed away on October 6, 2019 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Center in Peabody, Massachusetts. Harriet was born in Boston, Massachusetts on December 6, 1924 to the late Edward and Cecile Klebenov. She was a graduate of Cohasset High School and Lasell College in Newton, Massachusetts and worked in the editorial department at Little, Brown Publishing Company in Boston. She was married to the love of her life, the late Judge Harold W. Canavan, for over forty years and raised her family in Marblehead, Massachusetts. After retiring from the New England Telephone Company, Harriet was active in several local charitable organizations including the Jeremiah Lee Mansion where she served as a tour guide, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, the American Red Cross, Marblehead Band Parents, the Gloucester Stage Company and North Shore Medical Center/Salem Hospital. Harriet traveled extensively, visiting numerous countries including Israel, Norway, Italy, France, Thailand, China, Mexico, Egypt, Russia, and Australia. She also enjoyed hosting foreign exchange students. Harriet loved the arts, appearing in productions of the Marblehead Little Theater and enjoyed attending the Boston Ballet and Boston Symphony Orchestra with her daughters and grandchildren. She was gifted in literature, writing, and foreign languages. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold, and her brother, Eugene Klebenov. She is survived by her four daughters, Suzanne and her husband Alan Aymes of Boynton Beach, FL, Edwina and her husband Kim Goodhue of Boxford, MA, Terry Canavan and her partner Michael Crawford of Marblehead, and Cynthia Canavan and her husband Mark Chambers of Marblehead. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Bradford Aymes of Boston, Hillary and her husband Travis Scott of Groveland, Geoffrey Goodhue of Jackson, NH, Ryan Goodhue of Albuquerque, NM, Ian Crocker of Washington, DC, Matthew Chambers of Boston, and Jared Chambers of New York, NY. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Alana and Dylan Scott of Groveland, MA. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, SALEM, MA 01970. Interment will follow at King Solomon Memorial Park, 2605 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Shiva will be held at the home of Cynthia Canavan following the interment from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the Marblehead Historical Society. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019
