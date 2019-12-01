|
|
FILIURIN, Harriet Edith (Leventhal) Age 97, passed away Wednesday, November 27, in Newton, MA. Wife of the late Edward Filiurin. She is survived by her brother Ira Leventhal, her daughters Debra Filiurin and Leslie Withall, her grandchildren Lisa Johnson, Samantha Withall, and Bryan Withall, and great-grandchildren Aaron and Benjamin. Harriet was born in Winthrop, MA on August 7, 1922. After marrying and having children, Harriet traveled the world with her husband of 65 years, making lifelong friends everywhere she went. She was a lifelong member of Brandeis Women's Auxiliary, enjoyed singing in the Temple Shalom choir, and was a docent at the Boston Symphony Hall. Harriet was a woman of impeccable taste with a great sense of humor. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 10:45 AM, at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, MA. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019