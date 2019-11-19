|
JACKSON-LYONS, Harriet L. Longtime Roxbury resident, passed away on November 16, 2019. Longtime Community Activist and Advocate for the humanitarian rights of inner-city youth, Founder of Raising our Children's Children (ROCC). Devoted mother of Philip Jackson of Milton, Sandra Jackson of Rahway, NJ, Mark Jackson of Mattapan, Louise Gant of Mattapan, Andrea Laing of Roxbury and the late Naomi Johnson. Daughter of the late Maria L. (Ross) and George A. Coleman. Dear sister of Robert Coleman of Jamaica Plain. She is survived by 14 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Funeral Service Saturday at 11 AM at Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Ave., Milton. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment Milton Cemetery, Milton, MA. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019