LONGLEY, Harriet (Tifft) Age 100, died peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover. She was formerly of Lexington, Wellesley, Scottsdale, AZ, and Falmouth with her late husband Rodger Essex Longley. She has also lived at Marland Place, Andover. Harriet was born on March 28, 1919 in Hartford, CT to the late Emerson B. and Catherine M. (Helm) Tifft. Harriet and her late older sister Jeanette remembered their tobacco farm in South Windsor, CT. She lived at textile centers, Cohoes, NY and Hopedale, and graduated from Plymouth High School (NH) and Lasell College, Auburndale. Harriet had a successful career as a talented interior designer and later as a realtor. She was also widely known for her social grace and extreme friendliness to family, neighbors and others in a dozen communities. As parents, she and Rodger set a good example of responsibility to their family and promoted skiing, sailing, and their favorite: bridge games. In retirement they traveled and enjoyed golf, tennis, swimming, dancing, and hosting parties. Harriet was also generously active in her town churches and Newcomers clubs, and hosted visitors from around the world. Harriet is fondly remembered by her two sons and their wives, Jonathan and Virginia Longley of Andover, Fletcher Longley and Sanne Dinkel of Norwood, and her daughter, Jane Longley and her husband Gualdino Martins of San Mateo, CA. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Scott Longley, Allison Longley, Seth Longley, Rachel Longley, Katherine Martins, and Robert Martins and two great-grandsons, Zane Longley and Emerson Longley. Visiting Hours: A Memorial and Celebration Service will be held at Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence St., ANDOVER at 11AM on February 1. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the McGovern Institute for Brain Research - Neurodegenerative Disorders Research Fund at MIT. To offer online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com The family would like to thank the staffs at Edgewood Retirement Community and Marland Place for their dedicated care. Conte Funeral Home North Andover, MA 01845 978-681-5000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020