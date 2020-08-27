HOLT, Harriet M. (Michelfielder) Of Lynnfield, Aug. 25. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Bradford F. Holt. Loving mother of Phillip Holt of Salem, NH, Johanna Holt of Bradford & the late Marc, David & Gretchen Holt. Sister of the late Martha Scott. Grandmother of Clinton Morton, Andrea Murray & Alyse Bonfiglio. Great-grandmother of Jennifer Morton, Leigha Haney, Ayden Wrenn, Jackson Murray, Bradford & Joey Bonfiglio. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family residence, 60 Summer St., Lynnfield on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 12 noon. Private interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B 102, Danvers, MA 01923.