MEISS, Harriet "Pranarose" Age 83, passed peacefully surrounded by such love on October 6, 2019. She is survived by her loving sister Barbara D'Angelo and her husband Arthur; devoted nieces and nephews, Bobby D'Angelo and wife Susan, Mark D'Angelo, David D'Angelo and wife Stephanie, Steven D'Angelo, Susan Greeley and her husband David and Richard Green; 14 caring grand-nieces and nephews; and so many loving friends. Pranarose was born on October 18, 1935 to father Abraham Kaufman and mother Evelyn Kaufman in Everett, MA. She earned a Bachelor's degree in biology from Brandeis University and a doctoral degree in medical science from Harvard University. She worked as a scientist in Italy for two years before becoming a professor at New York University. Pranarose loved to travel and led workshops around the world to help guide people to transform through breath work and healing. She was and will always be a radiant, loving soul whose mission was to spread love, peace and compassion to all who crossed her path. She remains a light to all who knew her and will forever be celebrated for her zest for life. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Chevra Mishna Cemetery, Lake Shore Road, Lynn, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding, 2603 NW 13th St., Gainesville, FL 32609, a non-profit that was close to Pranarose's heart. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. STANETSKY-HYMANSON CHAPEL SALEM, MA 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019