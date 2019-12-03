|
PALMIERI, Harriet (Gaffny) Of Andover, Dec. 2, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Palmieri. Loving mother of Elaine P. Cook and her husband Frederick A. Cook of East Grand Rapids, MI and Las Vegas, NV, Ann L. Palmieri of Andover, James J. Palmieri and his wife Patricia of Prescott Valley, AZ. Cherished grandmother of Amy R. Palmieri of Boston, Christopher Palmieri and his wife Nicole of Malden, Frederick A. Cook, III of East Grand Rapids, MI, James E. Cook and his wife Kelli of Grand Rapids, MI and Thomas H. Cook of Dayton, OH. Great-grandmother of Samuel A. Cook of Grand Rapids and his brother-to-be in 2020. She is also survived by her sister Margaret A. O'Connell of Methuen and sister-in law, Lorraine L. Gaffny of Hampton and Windham, NH. In addition to her late husband, Harriet was predeceased by her beloved son, Edward J. Palmieri, Jr., her brothers Edward P. Gaffny and John J. Gaffny, her sisters Catherine E. Sheppard, Helen G. Driscoll, Anne G. Morrissey and Theresa G. Murphy. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex St., Andover, Thursday at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Calling Hours have been omitted. Interment, Spring Grove Cemetery, Andover. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . For additional information, please visit, www.burkemagliozzi.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019