RISMAN YOSOVITZ, Harriet (Boodman) Of Brockton, formerly of Stoughton and Milton, MA. Entered into rest Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Daughter of the late Abraham and Lillian (Arroll) Boodman. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Yosovitz and second husband Louis Risman. Loving mother of Inez Springer. Cherished grandmother of Sherry and Scott Springer. Devoted sister to Sylvia Blumenthal and Sheila Sharad, and Aunt, Great Aunt and Great-Great Aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Wednesday, September 11th at 2PM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Levy Chapel Fund at Ahavath Torah Congregation, 1179 Central Street, Stoughton, MA 02072 or to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern MA (APCSM), 1300 W Elm Street Ext., Brockton, MA 02301 for her beloved furry friend, Princess, who she will join. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019