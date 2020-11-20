1/
HARRIET SMOOKLER HYMAN
HYMAN, Harriet Smookler Of Newton, formerly of Sharon, MA, passed away on November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Hyman. Devoted mother of Joshua Hyman and his wife Felicia, and Andrew Hyman and his wife Sara. Cherished grandmother of Julianne Sarah Hyman, Hillary Dori Hyman, Reid William Hyman, and Polly Suzanne Hyman. Loving sister of David Smookler and his wife Debbie, Sugar Smookler Howar, and Jake Hyman and his wife Irene. Due to current restrictions, funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harriet's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
