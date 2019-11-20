Home

Unitarian Universalist Church
175 Wendell Ave
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Church of Pittsfield
175 Wendell Ave
Pittsfield, MA
View Map
HARRIET TRAINER-FOLEY Obituary
TRAINER-FOLEY, Harriet Age 89, passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2019, at her home in Jupiter, Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. A Memorial Service will be held, in celebration for a life that touched all that knew her with kindness, humor, generosity, and love. Services are to be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pittsfield on Sunday, the 8th of December, at 2 pm, 175 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
