FARREY, Harriett A. (White) Of Woburn, April 24th, at seventy nine years of age. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. "Tom" Farrey. Cherished mother of Kathleen Domenici, her husband Ronald of New Hampshire, Patrice McCarron, her husband David of Maine, and Captain Laura Deaton, USN, her husband Chad of South Carolina. Devoted sister of Mary White of Woburn and the late Alfred White, and best friend of the late Alicia (Daley) Neal of Florida. Loving grandmother of Casandra, Thomas, Charlie, Sam, Edwin and Anna. The family will hold a Service in honor of Harriett at a future date. Donations in her memory can be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814 in honor of her late nephew Ernie Conti. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020