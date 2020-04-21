|
GOLDMAN, Harriette Doris Of Brockton, MA, entered comfortably into rest. She is survived by her loving husband, Martin Allen, her daughter and son-in-law Debbie Lynne and Richard Young, her grandchildren, Dara, Jessica, and Justin Young, and her great-grandson, Logan Chase Lang. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elaine L. Matisoff, her nieces and nephews Ronni Arden Connelly, Jeffrey Michael Levine, Neil and Wendi Levine, and her great-nephews and niece, Joshua, Matthew, and Maxine Levine. Services were private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020