|
|
RISMAN, Harris I. Harris I. Risman of Brighton, MA entered into rest on April 20, 2020 at the age of 73. Son of the late Dr. Joseph Risman and Beatrice "Dunny" (Glickman) Risman. The loving brother of Jean Risman of Brattleboro, VT and Marjorie Risman (Edward Letzter) of Philadelphia, PA. Cherished uncle of Matthew Dricker (Lana Dever), Jessie Dricker, Rafael Letzter, and Eliana Letzter, and cherished great-uncle of Alice Dricker. He will also be missed by many beloved cousins, and by the staff and residents of 2Life Communities in Brighton, where he lived since his retirement from the Massachusetts State Civil Service. Harris grew up in Lynn, MA, and graduated from Lynn English High School and Northeastern University. He loved languages and collected them the way some people collect stamps. He could speak Russian, German, French, Spanish and Yiddish fluently, and could also converse in Hebrew, Portuguese, et al. He was a history buff and enjoyed sharing his wide-ranging and esoteric knowledge with friends and family. Funeral Services are private due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to 2Life Response and Readiness Fund, 30 Wallingford Road, Brighton, MA 02135-4753, https://www.2lifecommunities.org/2lifes-response-covid-19 or to a . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020