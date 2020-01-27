Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
HARRY A. FRASER

HARRY A. FRASER Obituary
FRASER, Harry A. Of Norwood, passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Laura M. (Boch) Fraser. Devoted father of Kathy L. Fraser-Hurley of Norwood, Thomas F. Fraser and his wife Cathy of ME, Evelyn A. Caron and her late Husband Stephen C. of Attleboro, Lisa D. Rose and her husband Harry of Wrentham and Andrew P. Fraser and his partner Susan Lynch of Norwood. Brother of Laurie Montero of Nova Scotia, Canada and the late Doris Proulx. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Son of the late Francis A. and Evelyn (Maclean-Macleod) Fraser. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Harry was a member of the Norwood Art Association and the Walpole Writers Club. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3pm-6pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. At the request of the family, Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Morrill Memorial Library, 33 Walpole Street, Norwood, MA 02062. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020
