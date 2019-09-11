|
TELIAN, Harry B. Formerly of Dedham, September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce (Kazanjian) Telian. Devoted father of Jack Telian and his wife Cathy, Karen Tyler-Telian and her husband Steven, Alan Telian and his wife Nancy, Alice Haslam and her husband Larry and Lisa Johnson and her husband Richard. Also survived by 7 loving grandchildren and 3 cherished great-grandsons. Brother of Alice Najarian. Funeral service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Tuesday, September 17 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. At the request of the family, there are no Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen's Armenian Church or Armenia Tree Project, 400 West Cummings Park, Suite 3900, Woburn, MA 01801. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Veteran WWII, US Army Air Forces. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019