Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY LANCASTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY BURNHAM LANCASTER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY BURNHAM LANCASTER Jr. Obituary
LANCASTER, Harry Burnham Jr. Of Burlington, formerly of Saugus and Lexington, Nov. 26. Beloved husband of 66 years of Constance (Garniss). Loving father of Harry Burnham Lancaster, III & his wife June of Westford, Victoria Gallup & her husband Barry of Wellesley, Cynthia Tobey & her late husband Thomas of Falmouth, Cheryl Murphy & her husband Raymond of Burlington, and Dwight Lancaster & his wife Mary of Somerville. Brother of the late Priscilla Taylor. Proud grandfather of Barry Gallup, Jr., Raymond Murphy, Jr., Matthew Murphy, Mark Murphy, Paul Stites, Jr., Clinton Stites, Sarah Whitcomb, and the late Darren Gallup & Lisa Gallup. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at the Hancock United Church of Christ, 1912 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, on Sunday, December 1, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Harry's name may be made to the Mass General Cancer Center. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.hancockchurch.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -