LANCASTER, Harry Burnham Jr. Of Burlington, formerly of Saugus and Lexington, Nov. 26. Beloved husband of 66 years of Constance (Garniss). Loving father of Harry Burnham Lancaster, III & his wife June of Westford, Victoria Gallup & her husband Barry of Wellesley, Cynthia Tobey & her late husband Thomas of Falmouth, Cheryl Murphy & her husband Raymond of Burlington, and Dwight Lancaster & his wife Mary of Somerville. Brother of the late Priscilla Taylor. Proud grandfather of Barry Gallup, Jr., Raymond Murphy, Jr., Matthew Murphy, Mark Murphy, Paul Stites, Jr., Clinton Stites, Sarah Whitcomb, and the late Darren Gallup & Lisa Gallup. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at the Hancock United Church of Christ, 1912 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, on Sunday, December 1, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Harry's name may be made to the Mass General Cancer Center. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.hancockchurch.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019