|
|
DeVITO, Harry Of Burlington, formerly of Belmont, Jan. 22. Beloved husband of Shirley M. (Bourget) for over 59 years. Loving father of Keri Barry & her husband Raymond of Tewksbury and Robert DeVito & his wife Nichoal of Dracut. Brother of Barbara Collins of Framingham, Jeanne Catallo of Palm Desert, CA, Robert DeVito of Waltham, Cammille Dargie of Springhill, FL, Kenneth DeVito of Waltham, and the late Ralph DeVito. Proud grandfather of Tiffany, Alexander, & Zachary Barry and Areanna, Dori, and Mariella DeVito. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Monday, Jan. 27, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Harry's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020