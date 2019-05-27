|
|
Heasley, Harry E. May 24th, 2019, of Dennisport, formerly of Arlington. Devoted husband of the late Margaret G. "Peg" Heasley (Donovan). Loving mother of Peg Hogan and her husband Patrick, Patricia Messer and her husband Dennis, Joanne Lahie, James Heasley and his wife Sharon, Thomas Heasley and his wife Barbara, Stephen Heasley and his wife Claire, Scott Heasley and his wife Mary, and Brian Heasley. Also survived by 14 cherished grandchildren, his beloved sister, Luella Heasley, many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Visiting Hours at the Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Home, 292 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON, on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 6:45 pm with a prayer service to follow. Harry was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, and longtime coach of Santini in the Arlington Little League. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Arlington Youth Baseball Association, P.O. Box 246, Arlington, MA 02474. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Harry E. Heasley
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019