|
|
FISHMAN, Harry It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Harry Fishman, age 92. Devoted husband of Rischa (nee Seiden) Fishman. They were married 62 years. He was adored by his three daughters, Glori Keller (Josh), Linda Fishman, and Karen Przybyla (Tom). Loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren, Rachel, Joseph, and Sarah Keller; Matthew and Erin Przybyla; Jeffrey and Brian Hoyle. Beloved by his sister, Rose Lerner and her late husband Herbert. Harry was a cherished uncle and great-uncle. Harry was born in Israel in 1927 and was raised in Montreal, Canada. His family relocated to Brookline, MA in his teens. He served in the US Army in occupied Japan from 1945 to 1947 and became a US citizen. He earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Harry worked for DuPont for 31 years. Harry and Rischa raised their family in Needham, MA and later resettled in Wilmington DE. Harry co-founded Delaware Marketing Services, where he worked until his retirement in 2007. Harry was known for his natural charm, ability to connect with others, and his passion for his family, friends, nation, and Jewish heritage. He was an avid participant and fan of basketball, baseball, tennis, and golf. Burial will be at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, MA at 10:45 AM on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Donations in Harry's memory can be made to a . Schoenberg Memorial Chapel
View the online memorial for Harry FISHMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019