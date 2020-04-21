|
|
KARAFOTIAS, Harry G. Of West Roxbury, April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Athena (Pappas). Devoted brother of Evelyn Papadopoulos of Glyfada, Greece, and Mary Guerriero of Westwood, and the late Bessie Thomas, Charles and Peter. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Harry was the proprietor of Harry's Beauty Salon, West Roxbury. He served proudly in the United States Coast Guard during WW II. He was stationed on LST 786 in the Pacific. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Harry's family would like to thank the dedicated nurses at the German Home who adored him. Their kindness and compassion are truly appreciated. Because of Covid-19, Services will be private. Burial will be at the Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory may be made to Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline, MA 02445. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020