|
|
UHLMAN, Harry G. Jr. Of South Boston, died February 5, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Ellen Connolly and Kathleen O'Malley. Loving son of Harry and Martha (Kamppila) Uhlman. Devoted father of Joseph of Hull, Kathleen Demeo and her husband Gus of Sarasota, FL, Michael of Los Angeles, CA, Daniel and his wife Dianne of Hanover, Maureen Friedman of Braintree, Brian and his wife Kristine of Abington, Keli Cully and her husband Kevin of South Boston, Michael Connolly (BPD) and his wife Kristen of Hanover. Loving grandfather of Katie, Sean, Jack, Devin, Amanda, Donovan, Noah, Delaney, Michael, Harry, Liam, Kevin, Matthew, Hannah and Ella. Brother of the late Patricia Saganey and her husband Richard, Joseph Uhlman and his wife Claire, Mary Keohan and her husband Peter. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Friday, Feb. 14th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 641 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Saturday, Feb. 15th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. An outstanding athlete, he was named to the South Boston Hall of Fame. Harry was a retired Chief Court Officer at Suffolk Superior Court. He was the Past Treasurer of Local 369 Boston Edison Co., South Boston Yacht Club, St Brigid's Sports Club, and South Boston Special Kids. Late member of the Castle Island Association, Thomas Fitzgerald Post and Army Veteran. Harry was the previous owner of the L Street Tavern and Farragut House. Harry's dedication to South Boston is memorialized by the naming of the Harry Uhlman Bandstand at Marine Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Harry may be made to South Boston Special Kids and Adults c/o East Boston Savings Bank, 708 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.
View the online memorial for Harry G. Jr. UHLMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020