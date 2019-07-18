|
|
WILSON, Harry George III Of Mattapan, July 16, 2019. Co-founder of the Roxbury Raiders Pop Warner Football and Cheerleading program. Beloved husband of Linda J. Wilson. Loving father of Dennis Wilson, Harry Wilson, IV, Lloyd Mumford and Rashad Wilson. Dear brother of Carol A. Alkins and Dennis G. Wilson. He is survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. Visiting with the family Sunday 4-7 PM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hw.y, MATTAPAN. Funeral Service and burial are private.
To post a sympathy message visit
www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019