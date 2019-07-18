Boston Globe Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
WILSON, Harry George III Of Mattapan, July 16, 2019. Co-founder of the Roxbury Raiders Pop Warner Football and Cheerleading program. Beloved husband of Linda J. Wilson. Loving father of Dennis Wilson, Harry Wilson, IV, Lloyd Mumford and Rashad Wilson. Dear brother of Carol A. Alkins and Dennis G. Wilson. He is survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. Visiting with the family Sunday 4-7 PM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hw.y, MATTAPAN. Funeral Service and burial are private.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019
