|
|
ZELTZER, Dr. Harry I. Dr. Harry Zeltzer, 91, died Wednesday August 12, 2020, in the Kaplan House, Danvers, following his brief illness. He was the husband of Joan Richard of Ipswich. Born in Dorchester July 3, 1929, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Fannie (Kimmel) Zeltzer. During WWII he was a medical technician in the Army of Occupation in Japan. Following his active service, he practiced optometry in Waltham for thirty-five years, where he invented and patented a contact lens for treating color deficiency. After retiring from practice and the military in 1986, he joined Volunteer Services for Humanity International, offering eye care in developing countries. Harry will always be remembered for finding great joy in life. He was a visionary and a true renaissance man with a big heart, an inventor, webmaster, artist, fisherman, sailor, who loved to dance. In addition to his devoted wife of thirty-eight years, he is survived by his children, Lauren Zeltzer of Katonah, NY and Darryl Zeltzer of Manchester; grandchildren, Lisa Warren of Brooklyn, NY, Julia Warren of New York City and Milo Zeltzer of Manchester; a sister, Betty Gray of Danvers; and stepson, Bradford Kelly and his wife, Tracy, of Tampa, FL; and extended family. He was the brother of the late Abraham Zeltzer formerly of Providence, RI. Private funeral arrangements by the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of IPSWICH. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in his name to VOSH/International (www.vosh.org) or the New England College of Optometry (www.neco.org) To view a complete obituary or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts
View the online memorial for Dr. Harry I. ZELTZER
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020