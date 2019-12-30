|
PICKERING, Harry Ingerson Of Middleboro, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, after a long and happy life.
He was born in Dedham, MA on September 23, 1929. Harry was the son of Irving and Mary Pickering, brother to Irving, Patricia and George Pickering.
Harry grew up in the Charlestown and Hyde Park sections of Boston. He graduated from Hyde Park High School and received degrees from Boston State Teachers College and Suffolk University. Harry served in the US Marine Corp Reserves from 1950-52 and US Army from 1953-55.
On June 5, 1954, Harry married Jane Cluff, his sweetheart from the age of 13. Together they raised their family including sons, Joel and Seth, and daughter, Bethany. Harry and Jane were happily married for almost 60 years before her passing in April 2014.
Harry and Jane move to Middleboro in 1956 as Harry started his career in education, teaching industrial arts and math, at the Middleboro Junior High School. He served as Vice Principal of the Middleboro Junior High School for 11 years and helped to establish the school's guidance department. Harry spent many years as the Principal of the A.F. Hunt school in Bridgewater and ended his career in education at the Williams Middle School in Bridgewater. During his years as a teacher Harry and family spent summers at Camp Frank A. Day in East Brookfield, MA where Harry worked as the Wood Shop teacher and Senior Unit Director. He loved his summers at camp and made many lasting friendships during his time at Camp Frank A. Day.
Harry was a dedicated teacher and champion of the many students that crossed his path. He had a warm and encouraging manner with his students and he had a knack for seeing the true potential in all children.
Upon retiring, Harry stayed busy at the Pierce Playground taking on the role of Park Superintendent for over 10 years. It was his contacts with families and the youth of Middleboro that kept him young and energetic. Harry was dedicated to the children of Middleboro and felt that the summer programming at "the park" was important as it was programming available to all children in town.
Community service ran deep in Harry and he served on the Middleboro School Committee for 17 years. He also served on a variety of building committees that oversaw the renovations and construction of many of the schools in Middleboro including the John T. Nichols Middle School and the Memorial Early Childhood Center. Harry was an integral player in the establishment of the Middleboro/Lakeville Counseling Center and he was instrumental in the efforts to preserve the Oliver Mill Park. Harry also enjoyed assisting with the organizing of the Middleboro Christmas Parade and in recent years he enjoyed riding in the parade in his 2003 T-Bird.
Harry will be fondly remembered as a kind and loving man who greeted people with a warm smile, a twinkle in his bright blue eyes and his love for competition on any level. Harry was a supportive friend to many and a dedicated family man, always showing up for his children's and grandchildren's athletic and cultural events, available to help with household projects and being there with a supportive word if needed.
He is survived by his loving companion of the last five years, Anne Renaux of Middleboro; his children, Joel and wife Jeanne Pickering of Middleboro, Seth Pickering of Middleboro, Bethany and her husband Glenn Yovino of Tenants Harbor, Maine; grandchildren Benjamin, Jessica, Tracey, Allison, Hannah, Jacob and Seth, as well as several great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
A Memorial Service and celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Donations may be made in Harry's memory to the Middleboro Park Department/Town Hall Annex, 20 Center Street, Middleboro, MA 02346, checks made payable to: Town of Middleboro, c/o Park Dept., donation account.
