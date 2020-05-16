|
POLLOCK, Harry L. Of Lexington, MA, passed away on May 12, 2020, just one week to the day after the passing of his beloved wife, the late Susan Harwich Pollock. Harry and Susan were married for 63 wonderful years, and after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease, Harry entered into rest to join Susan for eternity.
Harry was born on December 27, 1935, to the late Ira and Renee (Silver) Pollock. Harry was raised in North Attleboro, MA with his two brothers, the late Lewis G. Pollock, and Edward Z. Pollock of Needham. After graduating from North Attleboro High School in 1953, Harry went on to Tufts University, graduating in 1957. In 1957, he married Susan (Harwich), and they raised three children, John, Andrew, and Catherine. Harry went to work for his father-in-law, the late Harry P. Harwich, and eventually took over the family business, Harwich Lithograph and Tribune Publishing Company in Hyde Park, where he did both commercial printing and the publication of several community newspapers in and around the Boston area. Harry's commitment to the business and to his employees set an example for all. Outside of his professional endeavors, Harry was a family man, and he built a life for his family that extended to Lincoln, NH. Harry, Lew and Ed were early movers to the winter activities at Loon Mountain, developing the small condominium community Loon Valley, where they each brought their extended families and friends for many years of year-round activities in the White Mountains.
In 1995, Harry closed the family business and, upon his retirement, he and Susan traveled the world, enjoyed their children, grandchildren, and wide circle of friends, and Harry took up photography. Harry took his camera on all of their many journeys, earning several awards at local photography shows as he continued to pursue his hobby.
Harry and Susan lived in the same house in Lexington for over 50 years, eventually moving to Concord for their final years. Harry is survived by his loving children, John and his wife Resa Alboher of Van Nuys, CA, Andy and his wife Lynn of Hudson, MA, and Catherine of Ashburnham, MA. He is also survived by his brother, Edward and his wife Anita, and his beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Melanie, Brian, Hannah and Max. Harry and Susan died as they lived - together - and will be celebrated that way when the world situation permits a gathering where their love of family and friends, and their commitment to each other and to those they loved, can be honored.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020