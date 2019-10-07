|
OHMSTEDE, Harry Of West Roxbury, passed on October 6th at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Mary D. (Rizzacasa). Devoted father of Harry M. of Providence, RI, Michael of West Roxbury, and Anne Potts and her husband Robert of Franklin. Cherished brother of the late Karl Ohmstede. Loving "Papa" of Jillian and Olivia Potts and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Thursday morning at 10:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury at 11:30. Visiting Hours Wednesday evening from 5-8 at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at the gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. Harry was a late Marine veteran. For directions and guestbook, please visit
