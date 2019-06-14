CLARK, Harry R. Of Fitchburg, formerly of Lunenburg and Concord, June 11. Beloved husband of 61 years of the late Jane F. (Moran) Clark. Survivors include his children, Harry R. Clark, Jr. of Townsend, Thomas Clark of Fitchburg, Jane Cullinane and her husband Chris of Webster, Michael Clark and his wife Cathy of Lunenburg, Joseph Clark and his wife Kim of Boulder, CO, and Judith LaRocca and her husband Peter of Concord, his grandchildren, Katherine Clark, Elizabeth Clark, Zachary Clark, Caleb Cullinane, Wesley Cullinane, Kara Clark, Jillian Clark, Michael Clark, Daniel Clark, Stephen Clark, Ava LaRocca, and Mia LaRocca, and his great-granddaughter, Madison Landine and great-grandson Henry Richard Clark. He was also the father of the late John Clark, and brother of the late Barbara Palughi, Joseph Clark and Annette DiIorio. Funeral Saturday, June 22nd from the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center at 10:30 am. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Visiting Hours Friday, June 21st from 4 to 7:30 pm. Army veteran WWII and Air Force veteran Korea. Contributions in his memory may be made to or to A. E. D. Foundation Inc. www.aedfoundationinc.org. For online guest book please visit www.deefuneralhome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868 Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary