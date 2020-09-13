GILMORE, Harry William Age 92, of Plainville, Massachusetts, formerly of Sharon, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Mount Vernon, New York on June 24, 1928, he was the son of the late Harry and Mildred Grace (Devine) Gilmore. Harry and his family moved to Boston, MA in 1946. After serving as a Marine in WWII he was honorably discharged in 1948. In 1952, Harry earned his BA from Boston University. He then began his long career in patient accounts management. The majority of it spent at University Hospital in Boston. Harry married his beloved wife, Jane Lewis, on May 25, 1957. They resided in Sharon, MA where they raised their family. After 45 years in Sharon, they moved to Plainville, MA. Harry was a lifelong fan of jazz. He was an avid fan of New England pro sports. He was a tireless supporter of all activities of his children and grandchildren. He was a world traveler and always enjoyed family time at the beach, especially on Plum Island. Beloved husband of Jane L. (Lewis) Gilmore. Loving father of Michael J. Gilmore and his wife, Ellen, of Enfield, Connecticut, Lisa G. McGuire and her husband, Sean, of Plainville, Patricia J. McGuire and her husband, Michael, of Wrentham, Kevin P. Gilmore of Englewood, Florida, and Brendan L. Gil-more of Freedom, Maine. Father-in-law of Kelli Gilmore of Norton. Cherished grandfather of John Gilmore of Enfield, Connecticut, Matthew Gilmore and his wife, Jessica, of Longmeadow, Brendan McGuire of Worcester, Maille McGuire of Plainville, Joseph McGuire of Wrentham, Erin McGuire of Boulder, Colorado, Abigail Grant and her husband, Ben, of Norton, Alexandra Wilson and her husband, Mark, of Syracuse, New York, and Olivia Gilmore of Norton; and great-grandfather of Nicholas, Austin, Addison, Gianna, and Melania; brother of the late Russell Gilmore and the late Francis Gilmore. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Harry's Life Celebration on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 4 to 8 PM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis, the family has decided that his Funeral Mass will be private, with interment taking place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon, MA 02067. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com