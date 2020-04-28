|
BORNSTEIN, Harvey J. Age 86, of Needham and formerly of Wellington, FL on Monday, April 27, 2020, from COVID-19. For almost 57 years, beloved and cherished husband of the late Ann (Davidow) Bornstein. Devoted son of the late George and Sadie (Feldberg) Bornstein. Loving father of Julie Berger and her husband Bruce and Glenn Bornstein and his wife Robin. Adored and proud grandfather of Michael and his fiancée Candice, Ariel, Sam, Talia, Alec and Sasha. Dear brother of Howard Bornstein and his wife Chris. Fond uncle to his nieces and nephew and their families. As the founder of Cleveland Circle Travel in 1960, Harvey dedicated his career to his clients, crafting memorable experiences and meeting all their travel needs. Even though he was never far from his desk, he enjoyed more than two wonderful, golf-filled decades in Florida with his late wife and their friends. He especially loved the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. Harvey's family wants to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to Angela and to all of his caregivers who made his last few years so enjoyable. Graveside services will be private. Remembrances may be made to 2LifeCommunities, www.2lifecommunities.org/covid19 or Boston BullPen Project, www.bostonbullpenproject.org Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020