COLLINS, Harvey J. Of Melrose, born on February 16, 1935, passed away on January 19, 2020 after a long illness with his family by his side. He was 84. Harvey was predeceased by his life partner, Joan McGeoch of Melrose. Harvey leaves his son R. Perry Collins of Byfield, his daughter Meredtih C. Collins of Georgetown and granddaughter Dakota Dale Marie Collins of Georgetown. Also survived by his stepchildren Linda Marks of Worcester, Nancy Dellea and her husband Michael of South Hampton, NH and Douglas McGeoch and his wife Laurie and their daughter Jennifer McGeoch of Newton, NH. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Home Service on Saturday at 11 am in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Harvey to Harborside Hospice, 241 Winter St., Haverhill, MA 01830. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020