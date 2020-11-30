1/
HARVEY J. MASON
MASON, Harvey J. Harvey J. Mason of Malden, 91, loving father of Steven (Stacy) Mason of Belmont and Sheri Mason of New York City, grandfather to Ari Mason, and brother to Albert (Jeunghee) Mason of Wellesley, uncle to Dr. Keira Mason (Ed Michna) and grand-uncle to their sons Collin and Tyler, uncle to Dr. David Mason and family, devoted husband to the late Angela (Beki) Mason, son of the late Hyman and Lena (Levitt) Mason. Dearest friend of Carol and Bruce McDonald. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Cambridge Cemetery. A Zoom link will be provided by the family for loved ones who are unable to attend in person.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
6172329300
