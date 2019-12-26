|
MILLS, Harvey J. Lifelong resident of Somerville, passed on December 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Lorraine T. (Sevigny). Loving father of Gary Mills and his wife Jeannette of Arlington, and the late Laureen Lyons. Devoted "Grampie" of LaRae Lyons, RaeElle Lyons, Spencer Lyons, Lindsey Gordon and her husband Clay, and Evan Mills and his fiancée Laura Dupuis. Cherished great-grandfather of Carson and Mason Ellis, and Giroux Gordon. Dear brother of Virginia Austin and her late husband Michael of Saugus. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Harvey was a proud left-handed pitcher who was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1950's. Member of the Boston Park League Hall of Fame. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Tuesday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 179 Summer Street in Somerville at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8PM. Services will conclude with Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Harvey to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift To send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019