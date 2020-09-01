HARVEY WINITZER

WINITZER, Harvey Of Sharon, MA, formerly of Dorchester, MA, entered into rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Marcia (Carnam) Winitzer. Loving father of Jodi Chen & her husband Dennis and Matthew Winitzer & his wife Zalika. Cherished grandfather of Michael and Sarah Chen and Iliana, Hayden, and Riley Winitzer. Devoted brother of Dotty Sacks. Funeral service will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON on Thursday, September 3rd at 1PM. Private interment will take place at Sharon Memorial Park. State regulations and CDC guidelines will be observed. Expressions of sympathy in Harvey's memory may be donated to Wounded Warrior Project
