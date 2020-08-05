Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-0606
Resources
More Obituaries for HASMIEG YANKELOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HASMIEG (KABOOLIAN) YANKELOVICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HASMIEG (KABOOLIAN) YANKELOVICH Obituary
YANKELOVICH, Hasmieg (Kaboolian) Of Chestnut Hill, passed away on August 1, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved daughter of the late Kegham & Rosa (Messomian) Kaboolian. Hasmieg is survived by her devoted daughter Nicole Mordecai and her husband David of Weston. She was the loving grandmother of Rachel Mordecai. She was the dear sister of the late Arpen Abrahamian, Elma Davidian & Paul Kaboolian. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lower Cape Outreach Council (online: lcoutreach.org or by mail: 19 Brewster Cross Road, Orleans, MA 02653), or to the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (online: soar-us.org or mail: 150 N. Radnor Chester Rd., Suite F200, Radnor, PA 19087). For complete obituary, online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HASMIEG's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -