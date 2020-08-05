|
|
YANKELOVICH, Hasmieg (Kaboolian) Of Chestnut Hill, passed away on August 1, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved daughter of the late Kegham & Rosa (Messomian) Kaboolian. Hasmieg is survived by her devoted daughter Nicole Mordecai and her husband David of Weston. She was the loving grandmother of Rachel Mordecai. She was the dear sister of the late Arpen Abrahamian, Elma Davidian & Paul Kaboolian. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lower Cape Outreach Council (online: lcoutreach.org or by mail: 19 Brewster Cross Road, Orleans, MA 02653), or to the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (online: soar-us.org or mail: 150 N. Radnor Chester Rd., Suite F200, Radnor, PA 19087). For complete obituary, online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020