PALANDJIAN, Hasmik "Jasmin" The Palandjian family celebrates the life of Hasmik "Jasmin" Palandjian, who passed away Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at Brigham House Assisted Living, surrounded by friends and family. She was 86 years old.



She was born April 6, 1933 in Tehran, Iran to Armenian immigrants Nevart and Vartan Kervandjian, she was the second born of 5 children. Jasmin and family immigrated to Watertown, MA in 1950. After graduating from Watertown High School, Jasmin reunited with the love of her life, Levon Palandjian, and they married in 1954.



Together, Jasmin and Levon raised three children, Seda, Medea, and David. As a family they traveled regularly from Belmont to Iran for a number of years. Following Levon's passing in 1969, the family settled in Belmont, MA permanently. Jasmin's primary focus in life was her family and her extended family.



What was consistent in her life was a love of the people around her. A vibrant, passionate spirit, and an infectious laugh that could fill the room. Jasmin's personality was strong enough to imprint on everyone she met - even if only once. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking lavish meals, entertaining friends and family. Her family is blessed to have experienced that love and spirit every day over the years. They are grateful for her 86 full years of life.



Jasmin is survived by her three children, Seda, Medea, and David and wife Carol, her 6 grandchildren, Tanya, Jasmin, Levon, Lana, Leon, and David. Her loving siblings, Hrach, Vahram, Seda, and Chris, and their spouses. As well as her loving cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and a sister-in-law. Private Memorial Services were held May 23rd at Bedrosian Funeral Home in WATERTOWN, MA.



Donations can be made in memory of Jasmin Palandjian to the Brigham House Assisted Living in Watertown, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019