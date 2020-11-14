1/1
HATTIE "LOUISE" (OSGOOD) PATTURELLI
PATTURELLI, Hattie "Louise" (Osgood) Of Medford, Nov. 12. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Patturelli. Devoted mother of Joseph Patturelli of Boston, Annmarie Conley of North Carolina, and Carol Smith and her husband Rick of Medford. Loving grandmother of Ashley Tison and her husband Chris, Caitlin, James and Shane Conley, Amanda, Stephen and Shaun Smith. Dear sister of Herbert Osgood of Danvers and his late wife Karen, Virginia Hutchins of Peabody, Dorothy Randolph of Chelsea, Jim Osgood and his wife Jan of Peabody, and the late Alice Doyle and Carol Dort. Also survived by four loving great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Thursday, Nov. 19th at 11 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family from 9 - 11 AM at the funeral home. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Social distancing protocols will be observed throughout the services. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford - Woburn - Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
