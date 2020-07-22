Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAZEL HARTIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAZEL (DULONG) HARTIGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAZEL (DULONG) HARTIGAN Obituary
HARTIGAN, Hazel (Dulong) Of Saugus, formerly of Malden, age 90, July 20th. Wife of the late James H. Hartigan. Beloved mother of Corinne Garchinsky of Lynn, Nancy Cass & her husband Robert of Wrentham. Cherished grandmother of Jared & his fiancée Jamie, Jonathan & his wife Ashley, Kristen & her husband Joe, Lauren & her partner Lindsey & one great-granddaughter, Francesca. Dear sister of E. Frank Dulong of VA & Anna O'Brien of Braintree. She was preceded by her daughter Janet Burke, son-in-law Mark Garchinsky & brother George A. Dulong. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Veterans Memorial School, Special Needs Program, 39 Hurd Ave., Saugus, MA 01906. Relatives & Friends are invited to attend a Visitation at Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Per the state & CDC guidelines, face coverings & social distancing are required. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAZEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -