HARTIGAN, Hazel (Dulong) Of Saugus, formerly of Malden, age 90, July 20th. Wife of the late James H. Hartigan. Beloved mother of Corinne Garchinsky of Lynn, Nancy Cass & her husband Robert of Wrentham. Cherished grandmother of Jared & his fiancée Jamie, Jonathan & his wife Ashley, Kristen & her husband Joe, Lauren & her partner Lindsey & one great-granddaughter, Francesca. Dear sister of E. Frank Dulong of VA & Anna O'Brien of Braintree. She was preceded by her daughter Janet Burke, son-in-law Mark Garchinsky & brother George A. Dulong. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Veterans Memorial School, Special Needs Program, 39 Hurd Ave., Saugus, MA 01906. Relatives & Friends are invited to attend a Visitation at Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Per the state & CDC guidelines, face coverings & social distancing are required. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020