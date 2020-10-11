LoRUSSO, Hazel "Dottie" (Campbell) Of Revere, formerly of the North End of Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 10th at the age of 92. Former wife of Salvatore "Sammy" LoRusso of the North End. Devoted mother of Celia Plagenza and her husband Joseph of East Boston, Domenic LoRusso of Revere, Karen Cavallo and her husband Carmen of Revere, Suzanne Hemsthapat and her husband Mac of Thailand, Thomas LoRusso and his wife Janice of Brockton, Phyllis LoRusso of Revere, Doreen McWade and her husband Charles of Winthrop and John LaRusso and his wife Allison of Boylston. Dear sister of Chester Campbell of North Andover and Carol Campbell of Saugus and the late Thomas Campbell, Florence Chaput and Frances Shay. Adored grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Hazel's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Wednesday, October 14th from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. Hazel raised her family of 8 children in the North End of Boston before moving to Revere in 1980. She loved having company. Her home was always filled with love and family, especially on Sundays for Sunday Dinners. Her positive influence is seen and felt and will live on throughout many generations. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com
