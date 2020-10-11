1/
HAZEL "DOTTIE" (CAMPBELL) LORUSSO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAZEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LoRUSSO, Hazel "Dottie" (Campbell) Of Revere, formerly of the North End of Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 10th at the age of 92. Former wife of Salvatore "Sammy" LoRusso of the North End. Devoted mother of Celia Plagenza and her husband Joseph of East Boston, Domenic LoRusso of Revere, Karen Cavallo and her husband Carmen of Revere, Suzanne Hemsthapat and her husband Mac of Thailand, Thomas LoRusso and his wife Janice of Brockton, Phyllis LoRusso of Revere, Doreen McWade and her husband Charles of Winthrop and John LaRusso and his wife Allison of Boylston. Dear sister of Chester Campbell of North Andover and Carol Campbell of Saugus and the late Thomas Campbell, Florence Chaput and Frances Shay. Adored grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Hazel's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Wednesday, October 14th from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. Hazel raised her family of 8 children in the North End of Boston before moving to Revere in 1980. She loved having company. Her home was always filled with love and family, especially on Sundays for Sunday Dinners. Her positive influence is seen and felt and will live on throughout many generations. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved