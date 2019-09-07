|
HERRICK, Hazel M. (Wallace) Of Stoneham, MA, passed away peacefully at Wingate in Haverhill, MA, on September 5, 2019, with loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford K. Herrick, Jr., daughter, Ann M. MacDonald, and son, Thomas R. Herrick, as well as her four brothers and one sister.
Hazel was born in Natick, MA, the daughter of Elizabeth and Frederick Wallace and the family moved to Nova Scotia, Canada when she was young. Hazel met her future husband, Clifford (Ken), while she was on a trip to Massachusetts to attend the wedding of her eldest brother Bill to Dorothy Herrick. Hazel and Clifford were married shortly thereafter and made their home in Stoneham, MA, where they raised their five children. Hazel is survived by her daughter, Eileen J. Walsh and partner Reid of Newburyport, sons, John K. Herrick and wife Deanna of Hollis, NH and James B. Herrick and wife Elizabeth of Exeter, NH.
She was the devoted Nana to grandchildren, Patti A. Gallagher of Woburn, Shaun M. Walsh and wife Rebecca of Amesbury, Sharin L. Cerniglia and husband Stephen of Clearwater, FL and James B. Herrick, Jr. of Derry, NH. She was also the much loved great-nana to great-grandchildren, Brian J. and Michael J. Gallagher of Woburn and Thomas Cerniglia of Clearwater, FL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews both locally and in Canada. Very much loved and sadly missed by all.
Her family will hold the sound of her songs and yodeling in their hearts forever.
Hazel worked as a Nurses Aid when she was young and after her children were grown, she worked at Datacon in Burlington, MA. She was also a hospital volunteer.
Hazel's greatest joy was spending time with family and enjoyed hosting holiday dinners for family from near and far, her cooking and baking skills were a delight to all. She was also an avid crafter, and knitting, crocheting, quilting and doll making were amongst her many skills. She donated many of her craft items to the fairs at the First Baptist Church in Stoneham where she was a parishioner and to the Stoneham Senior Center where she attended many activities.
Funeral Services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 457 Main St., Stoneham; the date and time to be announced by the Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home,
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019