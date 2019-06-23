|
|
FRAM, Hazel (Frey) Murdza Of Woburn, June 23. Age 88. Wife of the late Walter G. Fram, and the late Russell John Murdza. Mother of Deborah Murdza Adamian of Medford and her late husband Dr. Gregory H. Adamian, Valerie Murdza Daniel and her husband Dr. Peter F. Daniel of Natick, Victoria Murdza Rowland and her husband William E. Rowland of Tewksbury, Randal A. Murdza and his wife Denise Murdza of N. Andover, and Garret E. Murdza of Nashua, NH. Grandmother of Jeremy C. Daniel, Gillian Daniel Roslyakov and her husband Maksim Roslyakov, and Nicholas P. Daniel and his wife Morgan Daniel. Great grandmother of Benjamin Charles Daniel and Sophia Hazel Roslyakov. Sister of William Frey, the late Charles Frey, the late Mildred Coolidge, and the late Roger Wixon. A Visiting Hour will be held at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (Cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Wednesday, June 26 from 8:30-9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn at 10:00 am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Memorial donations may be made to St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge, Rd., Woburn, MA 01801. Obituary at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019