GOODMAN, Hazel Rose Aged 70, died peacefully early this morning, September 22, 2020 at South Shore Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of the late Beatrice (Gilman) and Sidney Goodman, dear sister of Joan Goodman and her husband Aaron Boxer of Arlington and dear aunt and niece of Lili Boxer, and nephew Jake Boxer and his wife Jessica Card (all of Portland, Oregon). She will also be missed by her many cousins and her circle of friends. As a child, she went to school and played with many young friends in the Dorchester/Mattapan area where she grew up. She also studied dance. Hazel Rose attended and graduated from Girls' Latin School (now Boston Latin Academy), and then studied at Northeastern University She moved to Randolph in 1973 and was a volunteer at the Randolph Public Library for over ten years. Hazel had a strong personality. She was very interested in politics and very much enjoyed watching the Boston Celtics. She also liked watching old movies and doing crossword puzzles. The Graveside Funeral will take place at Sharon Memorial Park. Because of social distancing, the funeral is private by invitation only. Shiva will be just immediate family to keep everyone safe at this time. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill 781.828.6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com